Luxury Meets Sustainability: Crystal Home Redefines Eco-Friendly Bathrooms

Crystal Home, a leading distributor of luxury bathroom products in Thailand, is set to revolutionize luxury with an eco-friendly twist. At this year’s Eco Exhibition, the brand aims to enhance the accessibility of environmentally conscious sanitary ware, emphasizing the fusion of luxury and sustainability in its offerings. Global brands like Villeroy & Boch, AXOR, Hansgrohe, and others showcase water-saving designs and recycled materials, embodying the shift towards sustainable luxury.

Mrs. Suthipa Svasti-Xuto, Director of Luxury at Living Co., Ltd., highlights Crystal Home’s commitment to delivering top-notch products and services. Rooted in the vision of becoming the ‘Leading Luxury Bathroom Company’, Crystal Home meticulously selects innovations that seamlessly blend sophistication with eco-friendliness, inspiring customers to envision their personal spaces with the belief that luxury can coexist with sustainability.

At Crystal Home, our priority is to simplify and enhance home decorations, ensuring that our products meet both user needs and environmental concerns at affordable price points. For example, our partnership with Villeroy & Boch, a renowned German ceramics brand with over 275 years of history, brings high quality products to Thai clients. Their CeramicPlus technology facilitates effortless cleaning by causing drops on the surface to form water beads, which then easily remove dirt and limescale. This innovation simplifies cleaning and reduces detergent and water usage by up to 90%, contributing significantly to environmental conservation efforts.

At this Exhibition, Villeroy & Boch presents the Antao collection that won global design awards like the ‘Reddot Winner 2023’ and ‘iF Design Award 2023’. Crafted by the well-known German designer duo ‘kaschkasch’, this collection draws inspiration from a dewdrop on a leaf. Despite their simplicity, these designs exude elegance and incorporate Villeroy & Boch’s signature CeramicPlus technology for enhanced durability and functionality. Noteworthy are the wall-hung toilets from this collection, which combine CeramicPlus with TwistFlush technology, resulting in remarkable water savings of up to 19,700* liters per year.

Additionally, Villeroy & Boch’s Mettlach collection is worth highlighting. Faucets from this collection have a maximum flow rate of 3.5 liters per minute and are equipped with a Cold Start function for energy efficiency. Faucet handles feature the renowned mosaic tile patterns from Mettlach, Germany, creating statement pieces for the home.

Crystal Home also offers a diverse selection of sanitary ware brands, each with robust environmental sustainability features. For instance, the AXOR Massaud faucet employs Flood-jet technology to reduce water usage to just 4 liters per minute, while Hansgrohe’s Pulsify Planet Edition collection incorporates recycled plastic materials, promoting renewable resources. Kohler’s Taut and Kumin faucet collections have earned the prestigious ‘Green Label’ award for their eco-friendly manufacturing processes, and TOTO’s Neorest LS Automatic Toilet, recognized with awards like the Reddot winner 2022, iF Design Award 2022, and Green Good Design Awards 2023, features the innovative Hybrid Ecology System for efficient flushing. Lastly, Decor Walther’s Stone collection emphasizes longevity and sustainability, crafted from 100% recyclable materials.

Beyond product offerings, Crystal Home supports environmentally friendly production processes and collaborates with brand partners that have similar visions. Every aspect of our business serves as a transformative starting point towards sustainable luxury.

Discover bathroom decorating ideas and solutions at the Crystal Home Concept Store, located on the 1st floor of Building D at CDC. Explore our product range and details online at www.crystalhomebkk.com. For inquiries, please contact 02-101-5123.