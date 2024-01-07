Foreign Filming In Thailand Reached New Records

BANGKOK – Hollywood and Hong Kong film crews ranked first among foreign film productions that chose Thailand as a destination for filming last year, with a total revenue of more than 6.6 billion baht in 2023.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol posted on Saturday on her personal Facebook page with the hashtag #NewRecord, sharing statistics on the record-breaking number of foreign film productions in Thailand in 2023.
A total of 466 foreign film productions from 40 countries filmed in Thailand, generating an estimated revenue of over 6.6 billion baht. This is the highest revenue generated by foreign film productions in Thailand since the country began promoting the industry. The data was current as of December 31, 2023.
According to the statistics, the United States was the most important source of foreign film crews, with 34 productions bringing in over 3.1 billion baht. Hong Kong was in second place with 10 productions that brought in 707 million baht. China, Germany and South Korea were the next three top sources.
The top 10 provinces in Thailand with the most foreign film productions in 2023 were:
- Bangkok (282 productions), with filming locations such as Wat Arun, Hua Lamphong railway station, and King Power Mahanakhon tower.
- Chonburi (77 productions), with filming locations such as Pattaya Beach, Koh Larn, and Koh Sichang.
- Samut Prakan (60 productions), with filming locations such as Muang Boran, The Studio Park, and Soopanava Pier.
- Pathum Thani (52 productions), with filming locations such as ACTS Studio, Bangkok University, and Rangsit University.
- Phuket (47 productions), with filming locations such as Paradise Beach, Phuket Old Town, and the Phuket Big Buddha
- Nonthaburi (41 productions), with filming locations such as Impact Arena, Bond Street, and Muang Thong Thani.
- Chiang Mai (39 productions), with filming locations such as Mae Kampong village, Mae Sa Elephant Camp, and Doi Inthanon National Park.
- Nakhon Pathom (27 productions), with filming locations such as Don Wai Floating Market, Movie O Town, and Mahidol University, Salaya.
- Krabi (26 productions), with filming locations such as Phra Nang Beach, Ton Sai Beach, and Railay Bay.
- Ratchaburi (25 productions), with filming locations such as Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, Khao Hin Ngu National Park, and Khao Chong Pran Temple.