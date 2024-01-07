Spanish Man Arrested For Snatching Mongolian Woman’s iPhone In Patong Pub

PHUKET – Patong Police Station in Phuket Province detained a 23-year-old Spanish suspect who stole a Mongolian tourist’s smartphone and cash at Patong nightlife venue at 3 a.m. on January 7.



Miss Zaya, a Mongolian national, arrived to Patong Police Station to report that her iPhone 14 Pro, purple, a bag, cash, approximately 10,000 baht, and a hotel key had been stolen. A foreign man picked up her possessions, which were placed on a chair inside the Illuzion Phuket bar restaurant in Soi Bangla, Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District.

When the police examined the CCTV footage captured inside the restaurant, they saw a clear image of a foreign male stealing a Mongolian woman’s possessions. As a result, they swiftly pursued and apprehended the suspect in front of the Bangla police booth on Thaweewong Road.

The Spanish man was transported to Patong Police Station. Along with the evidence were the stolen items. He was charged with “theft at night.”