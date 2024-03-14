Thai Employer Holds Funeral for Burmese Woman Murdered by Ex-Boyfriend

NAKHON Si THAMMARAT – Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Burmese woman whose body was dumped in a temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The victim’s Thai employer has expressed her grief and announced that she will take care of the funeral.

Ms. Prapassorn Pikulwan, the employer of “Sa,” a Burmese woman who had worked for her for more than 10 years, held a funeral for her employee at Wat Boonnarob in Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on March 12. She told reporters that she was pleased that the police had caught the perpetrator.

Sa has disappeared since March 4, 2024. Her body was found on March 11 in the well in the area of an abandoned cubicle behind Wat Thao Khot, Ratchadamnoen Road, Nai Mueang Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat District.

Ms. Prapassorn said Sa was a kind and hardworking person who was loved by her colleagues. Everyone who knew her loved her because she was a responsible and dedicated employee who never caused trouble. Those who were close to her had many happy memories together.

Advertisement

“I’m so glad the police caught this guy. I want him to pay for what he did to Sa. He should be executed. Sa has always helped his family and he does this to them? This is despicable,” Ms. Prapassorn said. She added that she would take responsibility for organizing Sa’s funeral.

The suspect, identified as Mr. “Nai” or Mr. Phitchaya Bunyattisak, 27, was arrested while on the run in Krabi province. He confessed to the murder and showed remorse. He claimed he committed the crime out of jealousy. He also said he sold the victim’s gold chain for nearly 100,000 baht and spent almost all the money.

Nai insisted to the police that he did the crime by himself alone while being questioned on March 13. However, Sa’s close friends and other Burmese migrant workers do not believe that. They say that Sa was a heavy woman, and it would have been impossible for him to lift her body and throw it into the well. They also say that Mr. Nai’s claim that he was still with Sa is not true, as they had separated a long time ago.

They urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation and not assume that Sa’s case is not important because she was a migrant worker.