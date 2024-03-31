15 Burmese Masseurs Arrested for Working Illegally

BANGKOK — Police on Saturday raided a massage parlor inside a Lat Phrao mall where they arrested 15 foreign nationals.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division raided the establishment called “Uncle Ood Massage” located inside Big C Ladprao mall in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district following a tip-off that sexual services were offered to male customers.

Fifteen masseurs, all Myanmar nationals, were found inside the shop. They were arrested for illegally entering the country and working without a legal work permit. Sanid Kodphukeaw, 62, who identified himself as the owner, was also charged with hiring illegal migrant workers.

Police said they will investigate whether the suspects engaged in prostitution.