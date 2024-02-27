Thai Woman Detained As Taiwanese Murder Gang Fled to Cambodia

BANGKOK – Pol. Gen. Thanee Chuwong, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, briefed on Tuesday the investigative progress in the case of a Taiwanese man, Mr. Shih Mou Chiang, who was murdered and whose body was dumped in an abandoned store in the Suvarnabhumi area of Samut Prakan Province, saying that the Cambodian police have already arrested one of five suspects in Poi Pet, Cambodia.

Miss Piyanuch, 23, a native of Sa Kaeo province, was arrested first in Poipet and taken to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for questioning. She is the tenant of the house in Soi Lat Pla Khao, as well as the owner of the red Mazda car in which Mr. Shih’s body was transported to be abandoned within the Suvarnabhumi area.

According to Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirasan Kaewsaengaek, commander of Police Region 1, the murder took place in a village in Soi Lat Pla Khao, Lat Phrao district, Bangkok on February 25. Police now know the identities of all five suspects, four of whom are Taiwanese men and one Thai woman, and have applied for an arrest warrant for the suspects and coordinated with Cambodian police to track them down.

The remaining four accused are Taiwanese: Hau, Peng-Yuan, 43 years old; Wang, Hung-Teng, 42 years old; Chou, Yu-Fan, 24 years old; Lin, Kuang-Yuan, 36 years old; three of these people are reported to be hiding in Cambodia, while another has gone to Taiwan. The police are now working with Taiwanese officials to locate him.

“Although the murder was a violent crime committed by foreigners against each other in Thailand, the Thai police will speed up the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Pol. Gen. Thanee stated on February 27.

Mr. Shih Mou Chiang, 44, a Taiwanese national had fled an arrest warrant from Taiwan on accusations of robbery and possession of firearms before fleeing and hiding in Thailand until his death.

The police have identified three main motives for the murder: Illegal business, drug problems and relationship problems within the group.

An important witness in this case is a cab driver who made a connection between the suspects. The two suspects had hailed the cab to pick them up at the entrance of Soi Phus-Charoon at Phatthanakan Road 3. There, the suspects had parked their red Mazda after disposing of the body before hailing a cab back to the house where the murder took place.

This information is consistent with the testimony of villagers who said that a cab arrived around 8:00 a.m. on February 25 and two Chinese men got out of the car and went to the house where the crime took place to make preparations once again before fleeing.

They hired a van from Sa Kaeo province, which picked up the five suspects and took them back to the Khlong Luek border crossing to leave the country.

