A Taiwanese Body Is Found Murdered in a Suvarnabhumi Area

SUVARNABHUMI – Lieutenant Colonel Uten Phrabphim at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station, received a report of a dead body found in an abandoned store opposite the sewage treatment plant in Suvarnabhumi Soi 4, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province.

The body was found a single-storey abandoned house surrounded by plants at 4 Suvarnabhumi Road on February 25, 2024. Upon inspection, they found a pair of black cloth gloves that had fallen on the front and blood stains at the entrance of the said store. Inside, there were traces of blood where the perpetrator had dragged the body inside and submerged it. There were also blood stains on the floor and scattered in various bags.

Inside, they found the body of an unidentified man, suspected to be of Chinese or Japanese descent, covered in colourful tattoos. He was wearing a black round-neck shirt with the letters “ASPA”. He had a gold ring with silver patterns on his right little finger and another gold ring on his left middle finger. No documents were found on his person, only a total of 3,181 baht in cash.

The body showed gunshot wounds to the head, two on the left side and one on the right, indicating that he had been dead for at least five hours. Police officers cordoned off the scene to prevent unauthorized access so that the coroners and medical staff could investigate the case.

Video footage from the airport shows a red Mazda sedan circling near the crime scene several times before turning into the aforementioned store and then reversing towards the Romklao highway before leaving at 7.30 a.m.

During questioning, Mr. Dirak, a janitor at the airport who discovered the body, stated that he was on his way to lunch when he found the body in the abandoned store. He then informed the police.

Pol. Gen. Wichit Boonchinvutikul, the superintendent of Samut Prakan provincial police, ordered an expedited investigation to find clues to the perpetrator and the identity of the deceased.

Later, authorities investigated and determined that the deceased was Mr. Shih Mou Chiang, 44, a Taiwanese national who had fled an arrest warrant from Taiwan on accusations of robbery and possession of firearms before fleeing and hiding in Thailand until his death.

On February 25, at 10:00 p.m., officials from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station in Samut Prakan Province, investigators from Khok Kram Police Station, and forensic police officers inspected Areeya Daily Village House, Kaset-Nawamin, Lat Pla Khao Road, Bangkok, after finding the murder site of Mr. Chiang.

The officers discovered blood traces in the bathroom. In addition, around half a kilogramme of ketamine was discovered packaged in a white plastic bag. The officials then seized it as evidence before turning it over to the investigating officer at Khok Kram Police Station, who will proceed with legal proceedings.