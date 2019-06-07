Opinion: Hope, Confusion, and Betrayal in Thai Juntaland

Hope, confusion and betrayal. These feelings engulfed me as I watched the parliamentary debate unfold on Wednesday. Junta leader Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha was voted to become an elected prime minister after ruling five years as a dictator.

Let’s start with betrayal.

Betrayal

Before the March 24 general elections, which came after nearly five years of direct military rule as a result of the May 2014 coup, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva vowed in a viral campaign video that he will definitely not support Prayuth as PM again. In fact in the video, Abhisit told viewers to listen again, before repeating that he does not support Prayuth.

Fast forward by two months and a half to Wednesday night, all the 52 MPs the party, whose motto is “Truth is Indeed the Undying Word” voted for Prayuth except Abhisit. Yes, Abhisit was no longer the party leader as he resigned on the eve of the elections when the party failed to gain 100 seats, the minimum threshold the Oxford-educated Abhisit set for his party. And yes Abhisit resigned as MP in the morning of Wednesday just hours before the rest of the party MPs expediently voted for Prayuth.

Nevertheless, one wonders how many of the 3.9 million votes which went to the party thought the party would never support a military dictator like Prayuth to become prime minister anew because the partly leader voluntarily said this so clearly?

Could Abhisit’s mere resignation as MP but still being a party member redress the damage? Without the party’s fifty votes, Prayuth would appear outright illegitimate because it would not be able to muster the majority votes of the 500 elected MP.

When you make a payment because the purveyor promised you will get organic tea but end up getting a toxic drink, simply because the shop keeper changed hand after the money was paid, you feel betrayed and cheated.

Confusion

In an attempt to defend himself that he is not a lackey of a dictator Prayuth-appointed senators, Seri Suwanpanond said this in parliament: “I was accused of supporting dictatorship. I am for democratic dictatorship, not for fake democracy.”

Seri is among the 250 Prayuth-appointed senate that voted for Prayuth in a quid pro quo act transaction and will most likely continue to defend Prayuth although he and his peers are not representative of the people.

Now, is there such as thing as “democratic dictatorship?”

This is an Orwellian doublespeak, an oxymoron. How can things be democratic when it’s dictatorial?

There is no “democratic dictatorship” – only dictatorship exploiting democratic processes and trappings to appear democratic while in fact it’s semi-democratic at best, chiefly due to the junta-appointed senate. If anything, like Seri who unwittingly said, it’s a “fake democracy.”

To be fair, I would not call the regime after elections a totally fake democracy, however. If anything, it’s more like a hybrid semi-democracy, military dictatorship has gone hybrid. They have employed and distorted democratic and electoral processes to remain in power while sharing some bread with elected MPs who are willing to be their collaborators.

Basically, some elected MPs willingly lend the generals such as Prayuth a veneer of legitimacy by supporting them in exchanged for some cabinet loose change.

Essentially, Thailand is semi-democratic at best chiefly due to the junta-appointed senate that has a five-year term.

Hope

Many who wish to see a return of democracy were utterly disappointed on Wednesday night after seeing Prayuth gaining 500 votes, basically 249 from his own appointed senate (one senator abstained per custom because he was the Senate Speaker) and 251 from elected MP from 19 political parties, outscoring his rival, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who received 244 votes.

People witnessed a functioning opposition taking junta leader Prayuth to task, however.

The lampooning of Prayuth in parliament on Wednesday was nothing but a de facto censure debate which until then, could led many of speakers to be detained without charge for “attitude adjustment,” like what happened over the years since the coup. Now they can say it and it’s live on TV or you can watch it from your smartphone anywhere.

After five years, the dictator faced grilling in parliament. His absolute power under Article 44 will soon be gone and the junta, the euphemistic National Council for Peace and Order, will cease to exist in the very near future as well.

On that night, a young Bhumjaithai Party MP Siripong Angkasakulkiat broke rank and refused to vote for dictator Prayuth.

The whole nation saw the contorted face of Siripong who struggled to hold tears after he announced he chose to abstain from voting. It created an uproar in parliament.

Unlike all the Prayuth-appointed senators who did not fail to return the favor to Prayuth after Prayuth appointed them, Siripong later said he acted out of his conscience and honored what the voters asked him to do. The 43-year-old Sisaket MP is now being rewarded with a possible disciplinary action by the party.

In the darkness of Juntaland Thailand, there are still some glimmers of hope after all.