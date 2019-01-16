For Teachers’ Day, Prayuth Says They Should Adapt to Tech

BANGKOK — Educators should adapt themselves to the fast-paced technological world, the junta leader said Wednesday during his Teachers’ Day address.

At the Teachers’ Day event, Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha offered education staff nationwide a slogan which he said encouraged teachers to adjust and incorporate technology into education.

“Good teachers, good students. Developing and stepping forward toward technology,” was the slogan Prayuth offered at Government House. He added that “teachers should be determined in developing and adjusting to the changing world society.”

Prayuth also said he would like to encourage Thai students to grow up as good citizens, and “called upon all sacred things” as well as King Rama X to bless teachers nationwide.

The general, besides his songwriting chops and endorsement from a kindergartner, has also tried to present himself as tech-savvy: he opened his official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts in October.

