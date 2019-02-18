Prayuth Should Stay On as PM for Coronation: Minister

BANGKOK — Interior Minister Gen. Anupong Paochinda defended his boss Monday by insisting that junta leader-cum-Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha should not step down before the royal coronation takes place in two months.

He said Prayuth is not campaigning for the Phalang Pracharat Party, although he is its nominee to serve as prime minister. Prayuth is carrying out his duties as he has for the past four years, the interior minister said.

His comments came after Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva today urged the Election Commission to investigate whether Prayuth has abused his office to canvass for votes following repeated campaign-style appearances.

Earlier, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has repeatedly called on Prayuth to resign so there could be a level playing field in the final weeks before the March 24 election..

Anupong said that since the royal coronation ceremony will take place in two months, it is only appropriate for Prayuth to stay on as prime minister and not resign.