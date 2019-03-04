Prayuth to Take Campaign Stage for Junta Party

BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha will help campaign for a party that nominated him to become the next prime minister, a party official said Monday.

Phalang Pracharat Party member Wirat Rattanaset said the junta leader would take to the stage March 10 at a rally in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where he will be joined by other party leaders and MP candidates.

Wirat told the media he expected at least 50,000 people to flock to the rally and hear what Prayuth has to say. He added that the general would likely enter the stage at about 5:30pm on that day.

The confirmation came days after the Election Commission ruled Prayuth can campaign and canvass for votes on behalf of Phalang Pracharat Party despite his status as the prime minister. The news incensed opponents of the junta, who accuse the regime of abusing government powers for their own gains.

The commission also allowed Prayuth to join a televised debate with candidates from other parties, but the junta leader has repeatedly turned down offers to such events.