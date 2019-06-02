Palace Releases Queen Bio Ahead of Birthday

BANGKOK — An official biography of Queen Suthida was unveiled on Sunday, just a day before the nation celebrates her 41st birthday.

According to the brief statement released by the palace, the Queen was born on June 3, 1979. She graduated from Assumption University in 2000. She took up a job as a flight attendant with Jalways Airlines – which is now part of Japan Airlines – from 2000 to 2003 and later Thai Airways in 2003 till 2008.

Although the Queen’s career history has been a common knowledge to many Thais – largely due to online searches – the information was only confirmed today by the Royal Household Bureau.

The statement ended by noting Her Majesty’s elevation to the status of a Queen on May 1, 2019.

A series of government initiatives and free activities were planned for tomorrow’s celebration of the Queen’s birthday, which is also a national holiday.