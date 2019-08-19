Film Star Dumps Pro-Junta Party, Joins Pheu Thai

BANGKOK — A former celebrity singer and actor who quit a pro-military party in protest last month signed up with the main opposition party today.

Speaking at Pheu Thai Party headquarters after submitting his application, Rattaphoom “Film” Toekongsa said he believes his new political home has the ability to improve the country and the willingness to listen to younger generations.

“I want the new generations to unite for better changes in politics,” Ratthaphoom, 34, told reporters before sharing a hug with Pheu Thai chief advisor Sudarat Keyuraphan.

Ratthaphoom, who was best known as a pop singer and film star prior to his entry into politics earlier this year, made waves after he publicly resigned from the Thai Local Party in July, citing disagreement with the party’s ideology.

Thai Local Party was among a dozen “micro-parties” who voted for then-junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha’s second term in office as prime minister.

But Ratthaphoom said today he maintains a cordial relationship with his former party.

“I have my own stance, and I do not seek personal gain,” the former actor said.

Pheu Thai elder Sudarat said she’s pleased to have Ratthaphoom onboard.

She said she hopes Ratthaphoom – who served as a spokesman for Thai Local Party – will help connect her party with younger audiences through social media campaigns and digital marketing.

Several politicians have switched their allegiance after the March 24 elections. In July, Pheu Thai member and ex-minister Pornsak Charoenprasert moved to Phalang Pracharath, who is leading a coalition government consisting of over 18 parties.

Media reports today also quoted Phalang Pracharath sources as saying that New Economy Party leader Mingkwan Sangsuwan is about to leave the opposition camp.

When questioned by the media today, Sudarat said she has not heard the rumor concerning Mingkwan.