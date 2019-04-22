Savor Special Menu by Japanese Chef at “Bukkake Soba”

Bangkok, Thailand, April 17, 2019 – Refresh your palate and enjoy the exquisite menu, Bukkake Soba, a type of cold Japanese noodle dish served with various toppings and popularly make by Chef Toshiyuki Okabe, veteran chef with 20 years of experience, will showcase his unique soba making skills at Soba Factory at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park from 1 June to 31 July 2019.

Soba Factory, Izakaya-style Japanese restaurant with lively and casual vibe at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok’s largest 5-star hotel, is presenting soba menu made from buckwheat. The authentic Japanese dish is created by Chef Toshiyuki Okabe from Saitama in Japan, whose 20 years of experiences and exceptional soba making skills earned him stellar tenure at top hotels around the world.

Chef Toshiyuki is presenting Bukkake Soba, the refreshing cold noodles, served three selections of topping. The Sakura Ebi Bukkake Soba (THB 350++) is topped with sweet and crispy deep-fried small shrimps, katsuobushi, sliced spring onion and grated radish. If you’re a fan of fermented fish, the chef recommends Bukudan Soba (THB 300++) where cold noodles is topped with nutto, okra, seaweed, spring onion and onsen egg. The last choice is Hiyashi Tonkatsu Soba (THB 280++) with crispy and juicy pork tonkatsu, kamaboko, seaweed and grated radish.

Enjoy the authentic taste of Bukkake Soba menu with various toppings by experienced Chef Toshiyuki Okabe at Soba Factory at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park for lunch (11.30 – 14.30 hrs.) or dinner (17.30 – 22.00 hrs.) from 1 June to 31 July 2019.

