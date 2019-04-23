CP Vietnam Unites to Reduce Litter for Earth Day 2019

Mr. Worawit Arunraksa, Assistant Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainable Development (CSR&SD) of C.P. Vietnam Corporation Company Limited (CP Vietnam) led employees to join in the campaign for litter reduction to mark the occasion of the Earth Day 2019. This event was hosted by Vietnam Clean & Green, the environmental protection organization, in the public park aiming to raise awareness about the litter & trash problem in Vietnam. Mr. Ton That Thien Bao, founders of Vietnam Clean& Green, presided over the campaign where was attended by about 300 participants from university students and delegates from several organizations in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam.