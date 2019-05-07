Cpf Encourages All Business Units to Undertake SHE&EN Standard

Mr. Sooksunt Jiumjaoswanglerg (Third from left), Chief Executive Officer – Agro Industrial Business and Co-President, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods), presented Safety Health Environment and Energy Standard Certification, which was assessed by its internal auditor and independent auditor, to 13 units of the company including Chicken Manufacturing Plants, Food Processing Plants, Processed Foods, Shrimp Hatcheries, Roi Phet Closed Operation Shrimp Farm, Wild Shrimp Research Centre, Breeding Duck, Broiler Chicken and Kasetphand Industry Company. The certification has dented CP Foods’ operating efficiency toward sustainable development goal covering both in Thailand and its overseas investment. In this occasion, the CP Foods’ executives Mr.Virachai Ratanabanchuen (Second from left), senior advisor and Chairman of SHE&EN committee, DVM. Sujint Thammasart, Chief Operating Officer – Aquaculture Business, jointly congratulated those who receipted the certifications.