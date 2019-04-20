Khaosod English Talks to Hawkeye, the Most Humble Avenger

Snap – and half the universe, including Black Panther, Scarlet Witch and teenage Spiderman – is dust.

Although the Avengers were unsuccessful in saving the world from Thanos, the superhero team will be back in “Avengers: Endgame.” And that includes Hawkeye.

Though armed with just a bow and arrow and no superhuman powers, this Avenger argued in a private interview with Khaosod English that being a dad makes him the strongest member of the team.

“That’s what makes him the most powerful superhero in the MCU,” insisted Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Thanos has a whole bag of problems coming his way.”

Compared to the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America, Hawkeye is often joked about as the “weakest Avenger.” Shortly after the release of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015, Renner went on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to sing a parody song about his lack of superpowers.

When reminded of the song, Renner burst out laughing.

“The funny thing about that is, it takes a lot of humility for me to [joke about Hawkeye] as the actor, but it also has to do with the character,” he said. “The character has that much humility … Yeah, I just have a bow and arrow, what am I gonna do?”

But it is this humility that is at the heart of Hawkeye’s strength. In the trailer for Endgame, Hawkeye is seen teaching a young woman, presumably his daughter Lila Barton, to shoot a bow and arrow.

“He may not be the strongest guy in the room, but he has the strongest heart and the strongest will,” Renner said.

“His superpowers are something that something that everybody can emboss, that everybody can have,” the actor continued. “It’s confidence, will, it’s tenacity, it’s humility. Not being a god with hammer and lightning or a guy with a billion dollar whatever … It’s a very accessible superpower to be tenacious, to be strong, to be confident.”

In teaser material, Hawkeye is also seen with a new look – an edgy mohawk, a sleeve of tattoos, a sword – all of which point to him taking on the role of Hawkeye’s sword-wielding alter ego in the comic books, Ronin.

But as is Renner’s style, he avoided answering any questions about Endgame’s plot.

“You’re gonna find out on April 26,” he said. “I hope to sneak into many different theaters to watch with people. That would be cool.”

Renner sounded audibly excited about the film’s impending release.

“[The Avengers series] will always up its game. Maybe it should be called Up-Its-Game instead of Endgame. There’s 21 movies built into this one.”

Once he’s done promoting Endgame, Renner wants to pay his third visit to Thailand – he’s been to Phuket twice, but never Bangkok.

“Love me some Phuket! I spent New Year’s there, two years back,” he said.