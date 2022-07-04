Siam Piwat wins ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 for Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand categories

Siam Piwat has won two international business accolades: “Corporate Excellence Award” and “Inspirational Brand Award” at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 .

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 is a prestigious award program that recognizes entrepreneurs and business leaders across Asia-Pacific with outstanding ideas, visions, and management approaches.

The accolades testify to Siam Piwat’s success in driving its vision forward, delivering extraordinary and unprecedented experiences beyond expectations, and generating benefits for the general public, communities, society, and Thailand.

Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned projects such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, a joint owner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has won two major international awards, "Corporate Excellence Award" and "Inspirational Brand Award," at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022.

Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “It is an absolute honor for Siam Piwat to have been selected by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 as the recipient of the Corporate Excellence Award and Inspiration Brand Award. These awards mean so much to us as they highlight our management success; even during the COVID-19 crisis, we have been able to generate business success while remaining committed to our responsibility to society. The two awards that we have received are due not only to Siam Piwat but also to the commitment of all parties, including retail stores, business partners, the government sector, executives, employees, customers, communities, and society at large, who have stood by us and supported us throughout the journey.”

The international awards that Siam Piwat has received are the Corporate Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations with exceptional potential and capabilities to generate consistent growth while staying true to their vision, and the Inspiration Brand Award, which is awarded to brands considered heroes in the brand universe that are both inspired and inspiring and strive to promote goodness, balance and sustainability. Siam Piwat’s success is rooted in business strategies that promote corporate growth, consisting of the following components:

For our future growth of business: Siam Piwat strives to become a platform for a new kind of experience co-creation among brands, business partners, and customers and seeks new opportunities, inspiration, and creativity in order to complete the experience offerings within its world-class luxury platform.

For our people: Siam Piwat has developed a future-ready way of working for its employees while also cultivating a “work as one” working atmosphere to promote unity and collaboration. In addition, Siam Piwat clearly communicates to all employees its vision as well as their roles and responsibilities to foster understanding. Siam Piwat recognizes that its personnel are invaluable resources and play a vital role in propelling Siam Piwat towards success.

For our planet and society: Siam Piwat places great emphasis on sustainability and seeks to ensure the mutual growth of all relevant parties through its co-creation and shared value strategies. Its goal is to be an organization that benefits people, communities, society, and the country and generates value and adapts ESG principles which have always been ingrained in Siam Piwat’s practices.

“Siam Piwat is ready to carry on this business excellence. These awards will be the main driving force towards our future of sustainable growth. We will keep challenging ourselves and outdoing our successes to create something even better in the future,” concluded Amporn.