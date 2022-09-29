HOW CAN WE BUILD BETTER COMMUNITIES FOR THE CITIES OF THE FUTURE? LET’S FIND OUT AT BETTER COMMUNITY ZONE

What kind of future city do you dream of? It’s a city with lots of green spaces, good public transport, clean air, no pollution, right, isnt it? Or it’s a city where everyone in the city has equal access to services and innovations to help facilitate our lives. Of course, we dream of living in the city of the future. In the next 10-20 years will this really happen? Let’s find out together at the Better Community zone.

“JUB MUE, JUD MUEANG” (HAND IN HAND TO ORGANIZE THE CITY)

When entering the Better Community zone, the first thing you will see is ‘”Jub Mue, Jud Mueang Exhibition” by the Intelligent Community Innovation Institute (ISCI). You might have thought it is just an exhibition, but I have to say that this corner is the merger of more than 20 agencies and institutions with 10 topics to share the idea on in creasing green space, properly managing waste, restoring the community to be in harmony with the current way of life. This is to make the city a better place to live.

The Lamphun Circular Model is an urban development model that combines culture, technology, design and community.

welpark, or we create park, has developed urban spaces into green public spaces, such as empty spaces and areas under expressways with funding and support from the Office of the Health Promotion Fund (ThaiHealth).

Did you know that there are many types of dust in cities? All of them are harzardous to your health differently. Let’s get to know more about dust and learn to live with dust understandably.

“EV PARK, THE ULTIMATE ELECTRIC VEHICLE. REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS”

At present, environmental problems are the main factors that make electric vehicles get a lot of attention. Many people who are looking for a new car have started to think about switching to electric cars. In the Better Community zone, there is an area “EV Park”, where all types of electric vehicles are on display, such as the SCG electric scooter that reduces pollution and is environmentally friendly because it can reduce the amount of PM 2.5 and PM 10 dust by 45 grams per day. There is also a clean energy EV Truck from Thai Beverage Logistics Co., Ltd. which is a vehicle that does not emit carbon dioxide. And it’s a model car that Thai Beverage Logistics is actually using to transport goods at the moment.

MUVMI comes with the concept to develop the future of travel with clean energy and safety. The car is a clean energy electric tuk-tuk. It is colorful and eye-catching, easy to call for the service through the application. Now there are over 200 vehicles in service and has reduced over 500 tons of carbon.

Moreover, there are electric scooters from YAMAHA model E01, and electric vehicles from NETA, VOLVO and LEXUS. In addition to electric cars, there are booths of the Provincial Electricity Authority and Espoo Nuder Co., Ltd. that exhibit electric charging stations. Anyone who wants to ask for more information can visit EV Park at Better Community Zone.

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, BUILDING A CITY AND A BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE WITH TECHNOLOGY

Meet the leading companies that use technology to solve problems and increase productivity. EcSensor showcases the innovative Mataverse, where when wearing VR glasses, you will be able to enter the virtual world. It reduces time, travel power consumption and the use of resources, while Dell focuses on waste management. Previously, Dell had organized an ocean waste collection program, so there were special labtop PC made from waste and electronic circuits made from unused PC. And another is the labtop PC made of aluminum, so it’s 100 percent recyclable. Microsoft also showcases the HoloLens, and when you wear it, you’ll see a 3D hologram with a mic and built-in speaker.

For anyone interested in solar energy, of course, installing solar panels alone is not enough for practical use because it has to convert the power from DC power to AC power through a medium such as an inverter. Huawei has also brought inverters and ESS batteries for energy storage to be exhibited at this event. Tencent Cloud Presenting the highlight of Video Analytic that brings AI technology to work with CCTV to help analyze the situation. Cellforce offers Net Zero Cloud to collect industrial carbon footprint estimates. TeleMed is a technology that collects data on health and helps patients access services more conveniently. SAP showcases technology to increase monitoring of sustainability through SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products), including Zero Waste, Zero Emission and Zero Inequality.

After viewing each booth, one can also enter one of the booths to vote on how technologies from the companies can solve problems based according to the 17 criteria of UNSDGs.

INNOVATION TO BUILD A SMART CITY

SCG showcases an innovative combination of AR and VR that allows us to see the real world and the virtual world at the same time. The Brain Computer Interface connects the brain to the computer by simply inserting and looking at commands in computer. The machine will immediately process what we want to do. SCG has also invented the Clean Air innovation that helps trap and destroys germs, viruses, bacteria and dust floating in the air and even the unpleasant smell. Another interesting feature is the Active Airflow innovation that improves home air quality by removing old air and adding new air, which allows us to breathe fresh air. SCG has many innovations to show in this event.

FRASERS PROPERTY

Another big booth in the center of the Better Community zone is Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, the largest real estate platform in Thailand. All Frasers real estate projects are based on sustainable development.At the Frasers booth, it will tell about real estate projects both domestically and internationally that meet the 8-dimensional goals in the sustainability aspect of Frasers such as The PARQ. In Thailand, there are projects “Live Green, Live Well”, which raises the concept of “Participate in waste separation, turn waste into benefits” with comprehensive waste separation management. This promotes the dimension of waste reduction in a sustainable and adopt the 3Rs that is used in Australia as the warehousing principles. Williams-Sonoma has aimed for certification for carbon neutral and environmentally friendly buildings. Responding to energy and carbon issues increase energy efficiency and promote sustainable use of renewable energy.

Another thing that underscores Frasers’ focus on sustainability is that the exhibit booths use the concept of Green Exhibition, Green Design, which uses materials that do not harm the environment. LED screens and steel structures are used in order to reduce the use of remanufactured resources. Using LED bulbs can save up to 80% of electricity compared to halogen bulbs.

THE BETTER COMMUNITY ZONE ALSO HAS MANY INTERESTING BOOTHS WAITING FOR YOU, SUCH AS THE TSCN BOOTH, A GATHERING OF LEADING COMPANIES TO PROMOTE SUSTAINABILITY VENDORS, AND THE WIN WIN WAR REALITY SHOW.

Let’s find out and make our dream of smart city living come true. How can we be a part of building a Better Community? Let’s find out at Sustainability Expo 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (MRT Exit 3), held until October 2, 2022, from 10.00 to 21.00.