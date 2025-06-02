Thai Cafe Returns $650 Overpayment to Foreign Tourists

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Mount Wind Tree Cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima province’s Pak Chong district found itself in an unusual situation when two foreign cyclists made a significant payment error.

The customers, including Ben Jacobs, were supposed to pay 221.50 baht (approximately $6.50) for their drinks but mistakenly transferred 22,150 baht instead – exactly 100 times the correct amount, totaling over $650.

Rather than keeping the windfall, the honest cafe owners immediately recognized the error and took proactive steps to return the money. They posted on their Facebook page asking the foreign customers to come back and collect their overpaid funds, demonstrating remarkable integrity in an age where such mistakes could easily go unnoticed or unreported.

The story gained traction on social media, with local followers helping to track down the customers and spread awareness about the cafe’s honest actions. The community response was overwhelmingly positive, with many people praising the establishment’s ethical behavior.

In their follow-up Facebook post, the cafe confirmed they had successfully contacted the bank and completed the refund process to return the excess payment to Ben Jacobs. They expressed gratitude to their online community for the support and assistance in resolving the matter.

This heartwarming incident highlights both the honesty of local Thai business owners and the power of social media in connecting people and solving problems across cultural and language barriers.

