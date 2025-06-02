Wild Elephant Makes Sweet Tooth Shopping Trip at Thai Grocery Store

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A well-known wild elephant caused an unusual disturbance early Monday when he wandered into a local grocery store for an impromptu snacking session, leaving behind approximately 1,000 baht ($30) in damages.

Plai Biang Lek, a wild elephant frequently spotted around Khao Yai National Park who regularly ventures into nearby communities, surprised residents at around 3 p.m. when he walked directly into a neighborhood grocery store – something he had never attempted before despite being a familiar sight in the area.

Ploy, the shop owner who was serving customers at the time, was startled and fled to safety before immediately contacting Khao Yai National Park officials for assistance. When park rangers arrived to help push the elephant out, Plai Biang had other plans – he turned back to search for food instead.

Despite officials and the shop owner shouting for him to leave, the determined elephant spent over 10 minutes leisurely using his trunk to sample merchandise. His choices proved particularly interesting: rather than seeking out the salty foods that elephants typically prefer when raiding human settlements, Plai Biang Lek opted for “Nang Led,” a sweet Thai crispy snack, and chicken eggs before casually exiting the store.

The elephant’s visit resulted in damage to shelving and merchandise worth approximately 1,000 baht. Park officials noted that while Plai Biang Lek has previously wandered through the village and once raided a porridge vendor’s stall, his behavior of entering an enclosed store and preferring sweet and protein-rich foods over typical salty snacks was highly unusual for wild elephants.

The incident highlights ongoing human-wildlife interactions in areas adjacent to Thailand’s national parks, where elephants occasionally venture into communities in search of food.

