Teacher’s Photo Exhibit Fundraises for Bangkok Charity Kitchen

BANGKOK — A Hungarian teacher’s photo exhibition showing this Saturday will fundraise for a local charity kitchen.

David Simon, 41, is a physics teacher at Garden International School – and the photographer behind “Ladakh – Land in the Clouds” exhibition, taken on his summer school break trip to Kashmir.

The 24 framed photos will be on sale for 2,500 baht each, with proceeds going to Courageous Kitchen, a charity cooking school that provides food aid, English classes, and cooking classes to underprivileged local Thais. It also holds cooking classes for tourists taught by Thais.

At the Saturday launch party, be sure to chat Simon up about his stories of driving motorcycles across rivers at 3,000 to 5,000 meters above sea level in the area claimed by China, India and Pakistan, or rushing to get medical aid for altitude sickness at a mountain military base, where dozens of soldiers mobbed him to take selfies.

“I want to show people that this is a marvellous gem on planet Earth,” Simon said by phone.

“Ladakh” isn’t Simon’s first charity photo rodeo. In May, his “Humans Around the World” exhibition raised money for an education charity.

“Ladakh – Land in the Clouds: will display at Cajutan restaurant starting Saturday until early April, with end dates unclear yet. Refreshments will be served at the Saturday launch party starting 4pm. Cajutan Swedish Restaurant is located in Sukhumvit Soi 18, a 10 minute walk from BTS Asok and MRT Sukhumvit.

Photo: David Simon / Courtesy

