Quadlips Shares Their Journey to Make Waves in Asian Idol

BANGKOK — The AKB48 Group Global Project recently introduced ‘Quadlips,’ a sub-unit featuring members from four sister groups across four countries.

The 48 Group has been creating a buzz in the idol industry for many generations, starting in Japan and expanding to countries like the Philippines (MNL48), Indonesia (JKT48), and Thailand (BNK48).

After working together almost 9 months, the four members—Feni Fitriyanti from JKT48, Aomi Hinano from SKE48, Ashley Nicole Somira from MNL48, and Fame Nunthapak Kittirattanaviwat from BNK48—have made a significant impact.

They gained attention from fans both in Thailand and abroad with their three songs: debut single ‘Catch me Kiss me,’ second single ‘Overdrive,’ a special single ‘Overdrive feat. ETC,’ and their latest single, ‘Check List.’

The 4 girls shared their journey with Khaosod English. Fame from BNK48 talked about their latest song, ‘Check List,’ describing it as bright, fresh, and full of energy. She said the song encourages listeners to change, focus on what truly matters, and discover themselves.

The theme of the song is about self-discovery and confidently setting and reviewing life goals. The music video continues the sports theme, this time with a basketball concept. In the video, the four girls look cool as they match the fun rhythm of the song, cheering on basketball players to help them reach their goals.

Feni, the eldest sister, mentioned that “Check List” is different from their first song, “While ‘Catch Me Kiss Me’ encourages people to believe in themselves and embrace who they are, ‘Check List’ brings a new flavor with a hip-hop pop style. They blended their different languages and experiences as idols, with help from Japanese producers, to create this unique song. The music video also highlights the individuality of each member, showcasing their identities and unlocking their hidden potential.

Cole from MNL48, known for her strong vocals, shared more about the ‘Check List’ music video. She explained that the video has a basketball theme represent the extreme sport, giving it a sporty feel. While basketball is usually seen as a men’s sport, the video shows that women can play it too, but with a sporty and feminine style. Fame added that, just like in basketball where you aim to get the ball into the hoop, the song is about setting goals and striving to achieve them in your own way.

Feni talked about the process of selecting the four members is the idea for this unique project was conceived by Superball Company, which aimed to create a sub-unit within the 48 Group by bringing together members from different groups across the network. This project was designed to unite members from various regions and cultures, creating a global group.

Feni explained that the initiative started when Superball Company decided to form a girl group with an Extreme Sports theme. “They looked at our characters and lifestyles to determine who would be a good fit. They wanted to create a group that could embody this theme, so they invited members from different groups who showed interest,” she said.

Fame added that the selection process was collaborative, with companies from each group discussing the project and selecting members based on their personalities and willingness to participate. “It was like having a meeting where the company asked each group’s members if they wanted to join. In the end, the four of us were chosen,” Fame shared.

When asked how this selection process differed from the previous 48 Group sub-units, Feni pointed out the global scale of this project. “Unlike past sub-units, which were usually limited to specific groups or regions, this project is the first to combine members from different countries and cities. It’s a fusion of cultures and backgrounds, making a global unit.”

Fame said that while past sub-units were often specific to one group, this project is groundbreaking in its international scope. “Normally, sub-units are formed within each group, like BNK48’s Qrra. But this time, it’s a global initiative, which makes it different. The executives from each group knew the strengths and characters of their members, so they reached out to those they thought would be a good fit,” she said.

Feni shared that each member of the group has a different personality. She may look like the oldest, while Fame appears cute but is also sporty, like Hina. Cole, besides her powerful singing voice, has a sexy and sporty look. Although they come from different backgrounds, they share common traits. As the oldest and leader of the group, Feni admitted feeling some pressure.

“I want everyone to unite and work together,” she said. This feeling was especially strong at the beginning. Whenever the members had problems, they would come to her for advice. Feni also mentioned that she often talked to the staff to help make the group better.

When asked about the pressure of being part of a separate group from the 48 Group and representing their respective countries, Cole from MNL48 admitted that there was quite a lot of pressure. Many people view them as the best from each 48 Group in their country. However, they turn that pressure into energy, focusing on dedication, training, and teamwork.

Hina from SKE48, who is from Japan, the home of the 48 Group, confessed that speaking English was difficult for her. “In Japan, I hardly used English. I studied it in school, but mostly focused on writing rather than speaking,” she explained. Even though speaking and listening in English is challenging, she is improving and appreciates her group members for their understanding. “My English might not be very good, but I’ll keep trying,” she said.

Fame, the only Thai member of the group, admitted feeling pressured because her fellow members are so talented. As a representative of BNK48, she is determined to do her best. Although she is the youngest in Quadlips, Fame takes on the role of a host, looking after her three sister who are far from home.

“As a Thai, I try to make sure they feel the least homesick,” She shared with a laugh. She takes them on trips, enjoys Thai and Japanese food with them, and hangs out as much as possible, even though she also has to attend University.

When asked about their memorable moments as a QUADLIPS, Fame shared that even though she was still learning to sing, her three senior group members gave her great support, making her feel safe when they were together. She also shared a funny moment from the shooting of the “Check List” music video. She accidentally ate the chicken rice that was prepared for Feni, so she ended up having to treat Feni to a meal to the meal in return.

Feni also invited Thai fans to visit her home country of Indonesia, suggesting two tourist spots: Bali and Lombok. Similarly, the Filipina recommended the Palawan Islands, alongside the well-known Boracay, as another destination that Thai fans might find impressive.

Cole mentioned that being away from her home in the Philippines, she sometimes needed encouragement, and the QUADLIPS family provided that very well. Hina’s most unforgettable moment was performing in Japan and having her family and AKB48 friends there to cheer her on.

When asked what she wanted fans to remember about QUADLIPS, Feni said, “I want fans to remember how much we put into this group. We worked hard, and I want them to remember us as part of the 48 Group.” Cole added, “Since we represent four countries, coming together is challenging.” Fame noted that while fans often see them as cute girls, she hopes they also see QUADLIPS as having a pop or street style.

For their connection with fans, Feni mentioned that they recently held fan meetings in Kuala Lumpur and Japan and plan to have more surprises in the future. Cole shared that they will have fan meetings in as many countries as possible. They also spoil their next single, “Lipstick,” which will have a different mood & tone from previous bright and encouraging songs.

Finally, when asked about their Check List goals, Fame said she wants QUADLIPS to become well-known among Thai people, so when people think of QUADLIPS, they think of four girls from four countries. Cole wants QUADLIPS to inspire fans to be themselves and try new things in their own way.

Feni and Hina both expressed their desire for QUADLIPS to gain more recognition across Asia. This is the ‘Check List’ for the four girls from different backgrounds who come together perfectly as QUADLIPS.

