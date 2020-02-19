Sip Brews, Roasts from All Over Thailand at Coffee Fest 2020

BANGKOK — Sip Chiang Rai roasts and cheer for your favorite barista at the coffee festival billed as the largest in Southeast Asia happening next month.

Sample coffees from more than 200 different distributors at the The Thailand Coffee Fest 2020 trade show from March 12 to 15 at Impact Muang Thong Thani Hall 5 to 6.

Both Thai and foreign distributors, such as those from Guatemala, Brazil, and Bhutan will be there selling beans. There are also pop-up cafes areas with your favorite arabica.

Coffee enthusiasts who want to see some action can catch the World Roastmaster Championships at 11am March 13, or the World Es Yenn contest on 11am March 12 to see who will be crowned the best at bean-roasting and brewing Thai-style cold espressos, respectively.

The Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand will also announce this year’s winner of the best Thai coffee beans around 1:30pm March 14, followed by an auction.

Register online for a free ticket. Thailand Coffee Fest 2020 is open 10am to 8pm at Impact Exhibition and Convention Center Hall 5 to 6.