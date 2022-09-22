HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Begins Global Tour in Bangkok – “Unleash Digital”

[Bangkok, Thailand, September 19, 2022] HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei’s 7th annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, began today in Bangkok. The theme of this year’s event is “Unleash Digital,” gathering over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems.

At the event, Huawei shared the steps it’s taking to advance digital development across a wide range of industries, and released 15+ innovative cloud services for the global market.

Three initiatives to help all industries go digital

To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break through common barriers in digital transformation:

Boost digital infrastructure, including more robust connectivity and stronger, more diverse computing resources.

Help organizations go beyond simple cloud adoption and truly make the most of cloud, focusing on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development.

Build out local digital ecosystems, including partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more support for SMEs.

GDP growth has been unstable over the past two years. However, the digital economy has seen consistent growth on a global scale – more than 15% in 2021. This has prompted many organizations to transform their operations and service offerings with next-generation digital technology.

“Going digital is clearly the right choice,” said Hu. “The demand is there, and so are the technologies. The world is unleashing digital productivity, and it’s happening right now.”

New Huawei Cloud Region in Indonesia, and 15+ new services

At the event, Zhang Ping’an, the CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced the launch of new Huawei Cloud Regions in Indonesia and Ireland. By the end of 2022, Huawei Cloud will operate 75 availability zones in 29 regions around the world, boosting services for more than 170 countries and regions.

Huawei Cloud and its partners also took this opportunity to launch the “Go Cloud, Go Global” ecosystem plan. With a focus on Everything as a Service, the plan is designed to accelerate the development of a global digital industry ecosystem for joint innovation and shared success.

Focusing on Everything as a Service, Huawei Cloud is committed to building the industry-leading platform for innovations on the cloud. As part of these efforts, Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud’s Global Marketing and Sales Service, announced the global launch of 15+ new advanced services, including Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo, Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service (UCS), Pangu wave model, DataArts LakeFormation, Virtual Live, CodeCheck and CloudTest, KooMessage, KooSearch, and KooGallery.

Building out local ecosystems for shared success

At the event, Huawei reinforced its commitment to open collaboration and shared success. The company called for governments and enterprises to work more closely together to cultivate local digital ecosystems that build up innovation partners, strengthen the talent pool, and support startups.

In his keynote, Simon Lin, the President of Huawei Asia-Pacific Region, released the Digital First Economy whitepaper that delves into targeted policy suggestions for digital infrastructure construction and digital economy development in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Asia-Pacific region is standing at the forefront of the global digital landscape,” said Lin. “Huawei is committed to becoming a key contributor to the digital economy in the region. We will keep supporting its digitalization and sustainable development efforts, and building out the industry ecosystem.”

At the event, a distinguished group of government representatives from the Asia-Pacific region also took the stage to share the progress they have made with advancing digital economy development in their respective countries. These include H.E. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy; H.E. Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Minister of Digital Economy and Society of the Kingdom of Thailand; H.E. Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; H.E. Muhammad Abdul Mannan, Planning Minister of Bangladesh; H.E. David Almirol, Undersecretary of E-Government, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Philippines; and Dr. Yang Mee Eng, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation.

The three-day conference in Bangkok is the first stop on HUAWEI CONNECT’s global tour in 2022. Featuring two keynote sessions, six summits, as well as multiple breakout sessions and demos, this year’s event dives into the challenges that governments and enterprises face at all stages of their digital transformation journey, Huawei’s advancements in digital infrastructure, as well as the company’s latest cloud services and ecosystem partner solutions.