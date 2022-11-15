‘Harry Styles’ Coming to Bangkok Next Year

BANGKOK — British pop star Harry Styles will bring his Love on Tour show to Bangkok next year, promoter Live Nation Tero announced Tuesday.

As part of his world tour, the 28-year-old singer will perform at Rajamangala National Stadium on March 11, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale online from 11am on Nov. 28 and will cost between 1,500 to 5,500 baht.

Bangkok will be the first leg of Style’s Asia tour, before hitting Manila on March 14, Singapore on March 17, Seoul on March 20, and Tokyo on March 24 and 25, 2023.

The concert will be the second time Styles performs in Bangkok after his first live gig in the capital in 2018.

The Watermelon Sugar singer rose to fame as a solo contestant on The X Factor in 2010 before he and the other four contestants debuted as One Direction later the same year. After the boy band went on an extended hiatus in March 2016, Styles released his self-titled solo album in 2017, followed by the “Fine Line” in 2019, and the most recent release, “Harry’s House,” in May this year.