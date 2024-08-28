From Bolshoi to CNOH, Bangkok’s 26th International Festival of Dance and Music

BANGKOK — Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music returns for its 26th year, offering a spectacular showcase of global talent from September 7 to October 20, 2024, at the Thailand Cultural Centre. This year’s festival features 18 performances with over 1,000 artists from around the world.

Highlights of this year will start with “Marie Antoinette” from France, followed by the Bolshoi Ballet presenting “Swan Lake,” while Novosibirsk Ballet from Russia presents “Spartacus,” “Don Quixote,” and “Carmen Suite.” Tokyo City Ballet performs “The Nutcracker.”

The State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan offers rare classical performances. In opera, the Chinese National Opera House presents unique renditions of “La Boheme” and “Turandot.”

For modern dance, Paul Taylor Dance Company and Vertigo bring contemporary pieces from New York and Israel, respectively. In ice skating, The Imperial Ice Stars perform “Swan Lake on Ice” and “Peter Pan on Ice.”

The festival also expands its Student Outreach Program, offering innovative masterclasses to expose disadvantaged Thai youth to the arts. Supported by numerous public and private partners.

The 13 shows with a total of 18 performances, featuring a total of more than 1,000 spectacular performers, have details as follows:

Marie Antoinette

Malandain Ballet Biarritz

with Opéra Royal Château de Versailles Orchestra, France

Saturday, September 7, 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of France

The season kicks off in glamorous fashion with “Marie-Antoinette,” from neoclassical choreographer Thierry Malandain’s Malandain Ballet Biarritz. History buffs, fashion-lovers, those wooed by tragedy: “Marie-Antoinette” has something for everyone.

The juxtaposition of politics and flirtation, [presented] by the French Revolution, [presented] through the power of dance. This stunningly beautiful deep-dive into the psychology behind one of the world’s most famously demonised queens will emotionally and artistically. “Marie-Antoinette” not only premiered at Versailles[,] but also, here in Bangkok, is accompanied by the orchestra of the Royal Opera House of Versailles.

Swan Lake

Bolshoi Ballet, Russia

Friday, September 13, 2024, 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 14, 2024, 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 15, 2024, 2:30 PM

Supported by the Embassy of Russia

A truly historic event comes with the Bolshoi Ballet, the world’s best-known ballet company and also the oldest, performing in Thailand for the first time ever with a cast of 170 artists.

The iconic “Swan Lake” was actually commissioned by the Bolshoi and first performed there in 1877, and 150 years later remains a truly unforgettable experience.

Tchaikovsky’s first ballet–the tale of an enchanted swan, Odette, whose true love, her devoted prince Siegfried ready to defy his parents for her, is tricked into betraying her by the Evil Genius and his puppet Odile–is as glorious a theatrical spectacle as ever, particularly with this triumphant choreography from Yuri Grigorovich.

The Nutcracker

Tokyo City Ballet, Japan

Wednesday 18 September 2024, 7:00 PM

No festive season can be complete without “The Nutcracker.” A fairytale dreamscape of empathetic Clara’s love for her Nutcracker Prince takes in the epic battle between the rat and mice kings, the angelic snow fairies, and a glorious party in the colourful, irresistible Land of Sweets.

From a rush through the snow to attend a much-anticipated Christmas party, to its finale filled with childlike wonder, this version of “The Nutcracker” is all the more moving as performed by Tokyo City Ballet, which is making their Bangkok debut under the talented eye of artistic director Etsuko Adachi, a multi-award-winning former principal dancer. Audiences will be enchanted with Tchaikovsky’s beloved holiday classic.

Paul Taylor Dance

Paul Taylor Dance Company, USA

Saturday 21 September 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of the United States of America

Contemporary dance fans will be thrilled to see what the New York Times has called, “One of the most exciting, innovative, and delightful dance companies in the entire world.” Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform three wonderful modern pieces: the mesmerizingly bustling and athletic “Rush Hour;” the infectiously rhythmic “Somewhere in the Middle” featuring a soundtrack by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and more greats; and the inspirationally triumphant “Promethean Fire.” Lose yourself in this evening: it’s sure to be a powerful immersion in the vibrant, multicultural tapestry of life as a ‘New Yorker.’

Swan Lake On Ice

The Imperial Ice Stars, UK

Thursday 26 September 2024, 7:00 PM

Friday 27 September 2024, 7:00 PM

Choreographed by award-winning Tony Mercer and Olympic figure skating gold medalist Evgeny Platov, the Imperial Ice Stars are globally renowned winners of more than 100 competition medals.

The Imperial Ice Stars will completely wow the audience with two shows packed with fast-paced, gravity-defying moves, some of which have never been attempted by anyone else and are so complex they haven’t even been named. With the exotic prospect of elaborate ice skating spectacles in tropical Bangkok, the performers glide across 14 tons of ice, equivalent to the weight of three elephants.

“Swan Lake On Ice,” which has earned them the prestigious Manchester Evening News ‘Best Special Entertainment Award,’ dazzles with 110 lavish costumes designed by renowned Russian costume designer Albina Gabueva, head designer at Moscow’s famed Stanislavsky Theatre, and made by the famous Bolshoi Ballet costume cutters.

Peter Pan On Ice

The Imperial Ice Stars, UK

Saturday 28 September 2024, 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday 29 September 2024, 2:30 PM

An action-packed delight for kids and adults alike “Peter Pan on Ice,” based on JM Barrie’s beloved classic of the boy who wouldn’t grow up, astounds with breathtaking leaps, throws, spins, and daredevil aerial fighting, matched by original music and songs, state-of-the-art animated scenery, dazzling costumes and fire-on-ice. Enraptured by this nostalgic show, we’ll all believe we can fly!

Vertigo Dance

Vertigo Dance Company, Israel

Tuesday 1 October 2024, 7:00 PM

Cutting-edge dance company Vertigo, from Israel, is acclaimed for its innovative choreography blending contemporary dance with elements of ballet, theatre, and multimedia to explore diverse themes with fluid movements and striking visuals.

The collaborative trust of Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha’al, Vertigo’s show offers two moving performances. “Makom” in Hebrew means “place,” a real or imagined home or spiritual refuge, and this moving piece explores a world out of balance, and humanity’s quest to restore equilibrium and return home. “Mana,” which takes its name from the Zohar poem, is an inspirational vessel of light. You’ll feel increasingly buoyant as the piece progresses, and ultimately healed.

State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan

Saturday 5 October 2024, 7:00 PM

The State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan–a showcase of the nation’s most talented young musicians, winners of international competitions, and active participants of other symphony and chamber orchestras–will dazzle audiences with three pieces that are rarely seen in Bangkok.

Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5 is a masterpiece renowned for its complexity, performed by a full ensemble of 80 musicians. Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 is a cherished collection of exciting, adventurous orchestral pieces. Based on Gounod’s opera “Faust,” the 1854 “Fantaisie Brilliante” is a virtuosic violin masterpiece that will leave you gaping at the technical brilliance of the violinists.

Spartacus

Novosibirsk Ballet, Russia

Wednesday 9 October 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of Russia

The Novosibirsk Ballet, too, has always had a special destiny: The only theatre in the world to be built and opened during World War II, it grew out of future-looking ideas and is dedicated to the artistic education and advancement of youth, making it beautifully aligned with Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music.

Gladiators are inherently dramatic, and this violent, romantic saga of bravery, heroism, and man’s desire to be free is like no ballet you’ve ever seen. Through the choreography of Yuri Grigorovich, follow “Spartacus” through ancient Rome in his conflicts with the inhuman Craccus, his love story with Phyrgia, his embrace of his ultimate destiny.

Don Quixote

Novosibirsk Ballet, Russia

Friday 11 October 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of Russia

The Novosibirsk Ballet will also make us fall in love with two wildly different, equally fascinating protagonists. Prepare to be enchanted by a vibrant performance of “Don Quixote,” where dynamic choreography and graceful prowess bring Cervantes’ classic fantastical tale to life, from bustling Barcelona to an enchanted forest, a royal castle to a gypsy camp, and of course that famous meadow of windmills.

Carmen Suit & Ballet Fantasia

Novosibirsk Ballet, Russia

Saturday 12 October 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of Russia

“Ballet Fantasia” is seven divertissements of standalone choreographic masterpieces showcasing individual dancers’ skills, from The Dying Swan, a symbol of Russian ballet created originally for the great dancer Anna Pavlova, to Polovtsian Dances, which choreographer Mikhail Fokine considered his most important dance. The second half of the evening, experience the captivating “Carmen Suite,” the tale of a tragic love triangle that will leave you spellbound.

La Boheme

China National Opera House (CNOH), China

Thursday 17 October 2024, 7:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Embassy of Italy

Icon status achieved by The China National Opera House, a beacon of cultural excellence, which brings a cast of more than 200 singers and musicians for two stunning Puccini shows on the occasion of the composer’s centenary celebration.

“La Bohème” features Italian soprano Francesca Micarelli and tenor Paolo Lardizzone in a moving opera set in the old Quartier Latin of Paris. How much optimism can a person maintain as life begins to look ever bleaker? Are there such things as signs and fate? Can you improve your lot through creative talent, love and will alone? The dramatisation of existential questions such as these will stirring powerful emotions in the audience.

Turandot

China National Opera House, China

Sunday 20 October 2024, 4:00 PM

Supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Embassy of Italy

Starring Italian tenor Max Jota and soprano Maria Tomassi, the story of Princess “Turandot” and her stream of ill-fated suitors is a suspenseful redemption tale that emphasises the importance of loyalty and the power of love. How will it end? Immerse yourself in this twisting tale to find out. The elaborate and regal costumes, jewellery and props are the epitome of eye candy, leaving audiences wanting more.

For more details and ticket reservations, visit www.thaiticketmajor.com/bangkokfestivals or www.bangkokfestivals.com

