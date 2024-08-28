Thai Customs Seizes Ice Bound for Australia and Ketamine from Germany

BANGKOK — The Customs Department, in collaboration with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), which includes the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, announced the discovery of methamphetamine and ketamine worth over 14.74 million baht ($342k).

Panthong Loykulnanta, the Customs spokesperson, stated on August 28 that officials at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Cargo Inspection Office examined a high-risk express cargo export declaration on August 26. The shipment, destined for Australia, was declared as a “Digital Ultrasonic Cleaner” weighing 21 kilograms. X-ray imaging and physical inspection raised suspicions of hidden contents.

Officials coordinated with the Investigation and Suppression Division and the AITF operational team for further inspection. They found 6 foil-wrapped packages concealed inside green tea bags. Upon opening, clear crystal substances were discovered, which tested positive for methamphetamine (Ice), a Category 1 narcotic.

The total weight, including packaging, was approximately 5.6 kilograms, valued at 13.44 million baht. Further investigation is ongoing to identify those involved.

This act constitutes an attempt to smuggle Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) out of the kingdom without permission, violating Sections 244 and 252 in conjunction with Sections 166 and 167 of the Customs Act 2017 and the Narcotics Code.

Earlier, on August 23, the Customs Department discovered ketamine hidden in international postal parcels at the Bangkok Express Mail Center, originating from Germany. The drug was concealed in three containers of dietary supplements. Testing confirmed it as ketamine, a Category 2 psychoactive substance, weighing approximately 1.307 kilograms including packaging, valued at 1.30 million baht. The parcel was seized for further legal proceedings.

This act violates Sections 244 and 252 of the Customs Act 2017 and the Narcotics Code, constituting the importation of prohibited goods into the kingdom.

The Customs spokesperson added that the department continuously works to prevent and suppress drug trafficking through all channels. In the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023, to August 27, 2024), the Customs Department has recorded 130 drug seizure cases with a total value of 1,018.47 million baht ($29.8 million).

________