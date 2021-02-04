‘Sushiro’ Coming to Bangkok… But Will They Keep 100JPY Pricing?

BANGKOK — A popular sushi chain from Japan will open in Bangkok next month, the company said Thursday.

Sushiro, known for their 100JPY plates of sushi served on a conveyor belt, will launch its first branch in Thailand on March 31 on the 7th floor of CentralWorld shopping mall. It remains to be seen, however, how much the markup will be – let’s be real, we’re not expecting 28 baht plates of sushi.

Employees at Sushiro Thailand said by phone they could not reveal the pricing yet. PR for Sushiro has not replied to an inquiry about menu pricing as of publication time.

Sushiro is usually listed as one of the top most popular conveyor belt sushi chains in Japan. The restaurant first opened in Osaka in 1984, and today has branches all over the country, as well as in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

According to Nikkei Asia, the operator of Sushiro planned to expand into Thailand and China in 2021 due to Japan’s aging population.