Bride’s Photoshoot Takes Unexpected Turn at Phuket’s Black Rock Cliff

BANGKOK — Bride faints during pre-wedding photoshoot at ‘Black Rock View Point’, Phuket rescue team carries her back.

On August 27, a social media post in Phuket, shared by Instagram user Aroon Solos, Mayor of Rawai Subdistrict Municipality, showed photos and video clips of the Rawai Subdistrict Municipality rescue team assisting and providing first aid to a woman in a bridal gown on a steep cliff slope.

Officials later revealed that the incident occurred near the cliff edge at Laem Krating, on the way to the Black Rock View Point in Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province. This is a famous tourist spot, but the path is quite difficult as it’s still a natural walking trail, and vehicles cannot reach the viewpoint.

The woman in the bridal gown fainted while walking to take photos at a scenic spot, which required a long and steep walk. The Rawai Subdistrict Municipality rescue team then had to carry the bride on their backs, climbing up from the lower area, which was quite challenging.

After reaching flat ground, they placed her on a field stretcher and carried her to where the ambulance was parked, a distance of several kilometers, before transporting her to Chalong Hospital.

When the story was shared, netizens widely commented, such as: ‘It would be better to be physically fit beforehand, as the path is quite difficult to reach’, ‘Ready outfit, ready body, please’, ‘Get a beautiful picture and run out of energy’, ‘Got a new picture and content at the hospital’, ‘You don’t need to go that far to take photos, the model brand isn’t strong enough to walk that far on such a difficult path, especially with the rain these days. Shooting at Promthep Cape is already very beautiful’, etc.

The Black Rock Cliff or Black Rock View Point is located in Soi Laem Mum Nok, Karon Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District. It’s a 360-degree viewpoint that offers a unique view of Phuket that may not have been seen before. The Black Rock View Point is not far from the Three Beaches Viewpoint, making it still relatively unknown to tourists.

The highlight of this place is the beautiful scenery, including views of Chalong Bay, Koh He, Koh Lon, Promthep Cape, Yanui Beach, Windmill Viewpoint, Nai Harn Beach, Koh Kaew Pisadan, and Koh Mai Thon.

To get to Black Rock Cliff from the Chalong five-way intersection, drive straight to Rawai Beach, then turn right towards Nai Harn Beach. Drive another 800 meters until you reach a three-way intersection, then go towards the Three Beaches Viewpoint. Once there, you’ll see a sign for Laem Mum Nok. Park the car and walk along the natural path to find the Black Rock Cliff.

Tourism officials advise that anyone traveling to Black Rock View Point during the rainy season must be extremely cautious, as rain can make some parts of the journey inconvenient and slippery in some areas.

