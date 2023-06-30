Taiwan Gives One-Year Extension Of Trial Visa-Free For Thais

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a one-year extension of trial visa-free entry from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, for nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines under the New Southbound Policy.

Bureau of Consular Affairs, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release on June 30, 2023 as follows:

In line with efforts to promote the New Southbound Policy (NSP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) convened a meeting on April 25 with relevant government agencies on further improving visa measures for nationals of NSP partner countries traveling to Taiwan.

The meeting conducted a comprehensive review of existing visa and entry measures, focusing on the trial visa-free entry program for nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines; the Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries; and conditional visa-free entry through the Online Application for R.O.C. (Taiwan) Travel Authorization Certificate (TAC) scheme for nationals of Southeast Asian countries.



After evaluating the effectiveness of the above convenience measures over the past years and considering the need to revive mutual bilateral exchanges and tourism in the postpandemic era, participating agencies decided to extend the trial visa-free entry measure for one year for nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

The Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries will continue for a further year through December 31, 2024. Any announcements on the TAC scheme will be made on the related website. (https://niaspeedy.immigration.gov.tw/nia_southeast)

MOFA will continue to review and fine-tune visa policies, with a view to strengthen bilateral exchanges and attract more visitors while ensuring border and public security. We will also continue to communicate with the governments of related countries to enhance visa treatment for Taiwan nationals and make their overseas travel more convenient.