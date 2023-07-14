THAI Operates Flights to Yangon and Dhaka with Airbus A320

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) proceeds with the restructuring of business operation in aviation of the company and THAI Smile Airways. The fleet efficiency and aircraft utilization have effectively been enhanced.

The airline route network has also been strengthened to support increasing travel demands. THAI will utilize Airbus A320 aircraft to operate on the routes Bangkok – Yangon v.v., which was formerly operated by THAI Smile Airways, and Bangkok – Dhaka v.v., starting 16 July 2023 with details as follows:

1. Bangkok – Yangon v.v. will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft providing inflight services of Silk Class, especially offered on routes operated with A320, with variety of food and beverages to fulfill all customers’ travel experiences and comfort throughout their journey, and Economy Class together with selections of inflight entertainment such as e-Reading and short movies. The operations will be 14 flights per week:

Bangkok – Yangon

• TG301 departs from Bangkok at 09:35 hours and arrives in Yangon at 10:35 hours (local time)

• TG303 departs from Bangkok at 17:05 hours and arrives in Yangon at 18:00 hours (local time)

Yangon – Bangkok

• TG302 departs from Yangon at 11:25 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 13:25 hours

• TG304 departs from Yangon at 19:00 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 21:00 hours

2. Bangkok – Dhaka v.v. (TG339/340) will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, an increase from three to seven flights per week, offering Economy Class service. With existing flight operations of TG321/322, THAI will totally fly double daily flights from Bangkok to Dhaka with details as follows:

Bangkok – Dhaka

• TG321, operated with B777-200ER aircraft, departs from Bangkok at 10:35 hours and arrives in Dhaka at 12:10 hours (local time)

• TG339, operated with A320 aircraft, departs from Bangkok at 23:50 hours and arrives in Dhaka at 01:25 hours (local time)

Dhaka – Bangkok

• TG322, operated with B777-200ER aircraft, departs from Dhaka at 13:35 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 17:00 hours

• TG340, operated with A320 aircraft, departs from Dhaka at 02:45 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 06:15 hours

Currently, THAI also operates flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Dhaka utilizing B777-200ER and A320 aircraft.

For further information about flight schedule, booking and ticket issuing, please visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or call (+66) 2-356-1111 for THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day).