C.P. Group Reinforces Its Policy To Promote Ethical Recruitment of Migrant Workers and Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Throughout the Organization.

Charoen Pokphand Group launched an Online Briefing Session on Ethical Recruitment for recruitment agencies in Myanmar and Cambodia to promote fair recruitment and select ethical agencies to source migrant workers for subsidiaries in C.P. Group. Over 60 recruitment agencies joined the webinar, and the sessions featured experts in labour practice, Ms. Chonticha Tangworamongkon, Thailand’s National Project Coordinator, ILO (International Labor Organization) and Mr. Andy Hall, Migration Advisor to C.P. Group to share their view on ways to promote ethical recruitment.

Dr.Netithorn Praditsarn, Executive Assistant to Group CEO and Senior Vice President at Global Partnership Office for Sustainability and Communications, C.P. Group emphasized the Group’s strong commitment to drive business with respect for human rights and set clear guidelines to eliminate any form of forced labor in business operations and supply chain in accordance to C.P. Group Foreign Workers Recruitment Policy and Guidelines.

Dr. Netithorn explained that the policy is designed in compliance to international standards such as United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (“UNDHR”), the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (“UN Global Compact”), UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (“UNGPs”), the International Labor Organization’s (“ILO”) Declaration on the Principles and Fundamental Rights at Work which are strictly implemented throughout