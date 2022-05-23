NAVARANG, Paramount Corporation Berhad’s Appointing Contractors for Na Reva Charoennakhon Project

Navarang Asset Company Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Apipu Phromyothi and Chief Operating Officer Mr. Onkarit Phromyothi and Malaysia-based Paramount Corporation Berhad’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ooi Hun Peng have appointed T.T.S. Engineering (2004) Company Limited and M Line Engineering and Construction Company Limited as construction contractors for NA REVA CHAROENNAKHON, a 1.288-billion-baht worth condominium project. The project is scheduled to complete the construction and start to recognize the revenue in 2024. Currently, more than 50% of the project are sold. The management team from Engineering Plus Company Limited, the construction management, also visited and congratulated all at NA REVA CHAROENNAKHON Sales Gallery in the previous day.

NA REVA CHAROENNAKHON is a luxury high-rise condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya River. The 29-storey residential condominium, comprising 253 units, is a joint venture between Navarang Asset Co., Ltd and Paramount Corporation Berhad, one of the top ten leading property developers in Malaysia. The project is developed on a convenient location on Charoen Nakhon Road, minutes away from BTS Gold Line’s Krung Thon Buri Station. It is also near ICONSIAM, a world-class destination for luxury lifestyle experiences. The project offers several types of units, including 1-Bedroom units (usable space size: 32.50-33.30 SQ.M.), 1-Bedroom Executive (38.75-45.65 SQ.M.), 1-Bedroom Plus (52.40-55.70 SQ.M.), 2-Bedroom (53.10-85.35 SQ.M.) and the highlight of 1-Bedroom Loft units (29.65-38.35), which are designed to provide double space with a 4.45-meter-high ceiling, giving more comfortable feeling like staying at home. The price starts from 4.9 million baht for 1-Bedroom Loft and 3.5 million baht for 1-Bedroom.

NA REVA CHAROEN NAKHON is committed to deliver you the ultimate experience with the view of the Chao Phraya River from every unit to meet its slogan “where your eyes are always on the Chao Phraya River”. For more information, please register at @navarangasset or call 093-581-1999 to make an appointment for a visit, available every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: https://bit.ly/33W4Ypv

#NAVARANGASSET #NAREVACHAROENNAKHON