Fossilized Galeaspid Species With “Nine Tails” Discovered

BEIJING — Researchers have discovered a new fossilized galeaspid species with “nine tails” in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This is the world’s first galeaspid fossil with a well-preserved tail.

According to the researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, they named the new species as Foxaspis novemura because its caudal fin is comprised of nine ray-like scale-covered fingerings, just like that of the Nine- Tailed Fox, a mythical animal from an ancient literature “Shan Hai Jing” (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

The fossil specimen completely preserves the caudal fin in both folded and flared states, revealing its morphological details to the greatest extent, according to Gai Zhikun, a research professor from the institute.

“We discovered that galeaspids may be active swimmers, and can make good use of muscle contraction to control the contact area between tail and water flow, thus generating different thrust forces,” he said.

The team then analyzed the swimming speed of the geometrical morphology of the tail and showed that galeaspid’s cruising speed was even faster than that of their more derived jawless and jawed relatives.

The researchers published their study results in the journal National Science Review.

According to China Daily, Shan Hai Jing, a compilation of mythic geography and beasts, took shape before the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), which built China’s first empire. An encyclopedic account of people’s views of the world at that time, the 30,000-word book documents some 40 states, 550 mountains, 300 waterways, more than 100 historical figures and 400 mythical monsters.

The work, and others featuring ancient myths and monsters, have inspired artists and authors throughout history. In recent years, it has also become a source of inspiration for pop culture, cross-cultural exchanges and comparative studies.

Liu Zongdi, professor at the College of Humanities and director of the Institute of Cultural History at Beijing Language and Culture University, has studied Shan Hai Jing, comparing it with The Histories by the ancient Greek historian Herodotus.

The Histories documented geography, people, natural resources, different customs, birds and animals. “In particular, some of the eastern monsters described by Herodotus are quite similar to those in Shan Hai Jing,” Liu said.

He added that in some European maps from the Middle Ages, areas close to India were often painted with monsters, the equivalents of which can be found in Shan Hai Jing.

“I wonder whether in ancient Greece during the Middle Ages, knowledge of Shan Hai Jing was spread through trade exchanges with the Western world. This is an interesting academic topic,” Liu said.