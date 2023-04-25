Durian, Top Thai Exports, Has More Competitors; Condom Grows

The Ministry of Commerce has released data from the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) showing that the top five Thai export products worldwide are condoms, canned tuna, durian, cassava and canned pineapple.

“Condoms and canned tuna are excellent products as their market shares continue to grow compared to the same period last year. However, it is necessary to keep an eye on durian, cassava, and canned pineapple as competitors are starting to take market share from Thailand. Thai entrepreneurs need to adjust their strategy and look for new markets so that we can maintain our lead,” said Mr. Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of TPSO.

In 2022, Thailand exported durian with a total value of USD 3.219 billion. The main markets were China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Thailand has the largest market for durian export with 93.3 per cent. However, this was a decrease of 3.9 per cent from the previous year. The second and third largest durian exporters are Vietnam and Malaysia with 6 and 7 per cent respectively.

Canned tuna exports were valued at US$ 2,284.21 million. The main markets were the US, Japan and Australia, respectively, with Thailand being the No. 1 share with 24.8% of total global import value, an increase of 0.2% from the previous year, followed by Ecuador 15.2% and Spain 9.5% respectively.

The total value of cassava exports was USD 1.523 billion. China was the most important market for Thailand, accounting for 98.6 per cent of Thai exports. In terms of imports, Thailand accounted for 46.5 per cent of total global imports, a decrease of 5.6 per cent from the previous year. Cambodia and Laos ranked second and third with 34.1 and 9.1 per cent respectively.

For canned pineapple, the exports worth US$ 469.69 million. The main markets are the United States, Russia and Germany, respectively. Thailand ranks No. 1 in the global market with 36.4% of total global import value, followed by Indonesia 25.7% and the Philippines 18.0%

Thailand exported condoms with a total value of USD 272 million to China, the United States and Vietnam as main markets. Thai exports accounted for 44 per cent of total global imports, up 0.3 per cent from the previous year. China and Malaysia were second and third with 12.8 and 10.8 per cent respectively.