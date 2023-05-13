Police Arrest Monkey Smuggling Gang Exporting Meat To China

Police officers from the Investigation Department of Petchaburi Police Station arrested 6 members of the macaque smuggling gang in the area of Khao Luang, Thongchai, Mueang Phetchaburi District, Phetchaburi on May 12. They were preparing the anaesthetic darts to be shot at the macaque to send the carcass to China to make an elixir.

Police seized 10 carcasses of baby macaques along with a white Ford Ranger, a grey Toyota Prius and a black Toyota WISH. They also seized a bottle of argon gas with a set of pistols, 8 dart guns, 80 stun darts and 1 bag of dog food. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

During their investigation, the police found evidence that there were networks of smuggling monkeys in the area. They then investigated the case further until they found the whereabouts of the gang in Petchaburi. The police then arrested 6 people aged 29 to 47.

Police charged the 6 suspects under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562: 1. hunting protected wildlife without a permit under section 89, 2. processing protected wildlife without a permit under section 92, and 3. trading protected wildlife without a permit, from section 89. They were all taken to Petchaburi Police Station for prosecution.

One suspect, Tawajchai Ngaoseng, 20, claimed this was the first time they had traveled from Sa Kaeo province. Each carcass is sold to the anonymous buyer at a price of 1,000 – 2,000 baht each.