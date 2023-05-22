Memorandum of Understanding for the Formation of a Government

Eight party leaders signed a coalition-formation MOU after 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023. Here is all the detail:

This joint memorandum of understanding is made to establish the foundation for the formation of a government and to work together among Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Prachachart Party, Seree Ruam Thai Party, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, FAIR Party, and Plung Sungkom Mai Party.

All parties agree that every mission that the government will do must not affect the country’s status as a unitary state, the country’s status as a democracy under a constitutional monarchy framework, and the inviolable status of the monarch. All parties agree to work together on the following government tasks:

1. Restore democracy, including expediting the process of drafting a new constitution by

the Constitution Drafting Assembly elected directly by the people.

2. Affirm and pass Marriage Equality Act to ensure equal rights for all couples, regardless of

gender, without infringing upon the religious principles each individual adheres to.

3. Push for reforms in the civil servant, police, military, and justice process to be in line

with democratic principles, considering transparency, modernity, efficiency, and

maximizing the benefits for the people.

4. Transition from conscription to voluntary enlistment, except when the country is at war.

5. Collaborate on the process of building sustainable peace in the southern border provinces, considering human rights, coexistence in a multicultural society, participation

of all sectors, and reviewing the missions of agencies and laws related to security.

6. Strive for decentralization of power and budget allocation to enable localities to

respond to the needs of their communities appropriately, efficiently, and without

corruption.

7. Combat corruption through the establishment of a transparent and open government

system, disclosing state information in all agencies.

8. Revive the economy by increasing people’s incomes, reducing inequality, and creating a

fair economic system that promote growth.

9. Overhaul laws regarding the people’s livelihood and subsistence, such as temporarily

suspending or reducing unnecessary and obstructive permits, providing financial relief

and support for SMEs, while focusing on the GDP growth of SMEs, supporting industries,

and strengthening Thai products to compete globally.

10. Abolish monopolies and promote fair competition in all industries, such as alcoholic

beverages, with Prachachart Party reserving their right to disagree on the alcohol industry

only, due to religious reasons.

11. Reform the land distribution system by amending related laws, providing fair land

distribution, resolving conflicts between state and people on land ownership, and

reviewing cases resulting from the policy of forest reclamation.

12. Improve the electricity production structure, pricing calculations, and appropriate

production capacity to reduce the cost of living and ensure energy security.

13. Establish a new budgeting system, emphasizing the use of zero-based budgeting.

14. Create a comprehensive welfare system from birth to old age, considering

appropriateness and long-term fiscal sustainability.

15. Combat drug problems urgently.

16. Reclassify marijuana as a controlled substance via issuing Ministry of Health’s Notification,

with new laws regulating and supporting its beneficial uses.

17. Promote safe agriculture and livestock farming, protect and maintain the benefits of

farmers, and reduce production costs. Support marketing, access to technology, water

resources. Encourage the formation of agricultural groups for production planning,

protection of farmers’ benefit, and promotion of agro-processing industries to create

economic value from agricultural production.

18. Revise fisheries laws, eliminate obstacles, remedy and develop sustainable fishing

occupations.

19. Improve the rights of workers in all professions by ensuring fair employment conditions

and remuneration that align with the cost of living and economic growth.

20. Elevate the healthcare system to ensure that the general public has access to quality

healthcare services in terms of health promotion, disease prevention, treatment, and

recovery.

21. Reform educational system to enhance quality, reduce inequality, and promote lifelong

learning.

22. Foster domestic and international cooperation and mechanisms to address pollution

issues, including the reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions to net zero as quickly as

possible.

23. Implement foreign policy initiatives to restore Thailand’s leadership role in ASEAN and

maintain a balanced international relations between Thailand and major powers.

All parties agree to collaborate on the following principles for national governance:

1. All parties shall protect the rights of citizens and their civil liberties.

2. All parties shall work with honesty and integrity. Any party member engaged in corrupt

behavior shall be immediately removed from their position.

3. All parties shall genuinely respect and support one another, promote teamwork, and

consider the public’s interests as their priority, rather than the interests of any specific

party.

4. All parties have the right to advocate for additional policies as long as they do not

contradict the policies outlined in this agreement, through the executive power wielded

by the ministers representing their respective parties in the government.

5. All parties have the right to advocate for additional policies as long as they do not

contradict the policies outlined in this agreement, through the legislative power of the

representatives from each political party.

All parties hereby express their agreement to the above statements by signing below