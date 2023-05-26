Pattaya Police Arrest A Ladyboy For Snatching Russian Tourists

The arrest of a ladyboy, Watcharapong Ponphan, 27, of Buriram province, for stealing two gold necklaces valued more than 25,000 baht from a Russian tourist was announced on May 26 by Pol. Col. Thanapong Phothi, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and investigative police officials.

This incident occurred on May 23, in the middle of the night, as a couple of Russian tourists, Mr.Nikolay and Mrs. Elena, both 51 years old, were walking in Jomtien. Watcharapong approached them and pretended to want photographs with them.

When she put her arms around the Russian’s shoulder, Watcharapong snatched the necklace of the Russian female tourist with another 2,500 baht in cash and fled.

The Russian couple then went to the Pattaya City Police Station, Dong Tan sub-branch, to report to the investigator.

On May 25, Watcharapong was detained at a gold-buying shop in Pattaya’s Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Initially, she admitted to being the perpetrator for the first time. She used the stolen money to lend to friends and gamble online.