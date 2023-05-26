Pattaya Police Say a Foreigner Who Injured a Chinese Man Is Not an Officer

From the video showing a foreigner dressed as an official assaulting a Chinese man on South Pattaya Road, while a Thai woman prevented bystanders from intervening, Pattaya police officers have verified the identities of each individual.

On May 26, the Superintendent of the Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Col. Thanaphong Phothi, stated that the incident shown in the video was a street brawl. At 3 a.m. on May 24, it occurred near the intersection, South Pattaya, Sai 3, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

The individual featured in the video was not an officer. He is merely a tourist who wore a coat with a foreign police emblem and trousers to appear official.

As soon as the patrol police intervened, the Chinese man admitted that he had difficulty driving and nearly collided with the foreigner’s motorbike. When the foreigner apologised to him, both parties agreed not to pursue prosecution.