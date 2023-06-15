Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Lit in Liangzhu Culture Site

HANGZHOU, June 15 (Xinhua) — The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games flame was lit at the Liangzhu ancient city on Thursday, to mark the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 19th Asian Games.

The flame was lit out of a concave mirror using the sun’s rays. Then a flame collector handed the torch to Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, who ignited the cauldron. At the same time, a digital torch relay kicked off online.

China’s Hangzhou is ready to host the 19th Asian Games with a focus on green and sustainable principles supported by high-tech, organizers said on Wednesday.

“If the existing venues can be renovated to meet Asiad standards, there is no need to construct new ones, so only 12 of the 56 competition venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games are newly built,” Hangzhou mayor Yao Gaoyuan told a press conference in Beijing.

Green energy sources, such as solar and wind power, have been widely implemented in all the Games venues. Furthermore, online services, digital products, and state-of-the-art facilities have been put in place, eagerly anticipating the arrival of participants from across Asia in approximately 100 days.

Zhou Jinqiang, deputy president of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), confirmed at the same press conference that all 45 national and regional Olympic Committees in Asia have registered for the Hangzhou Asiad, demonstrating “immense enthusiasm” for the event.

He added that more than 900 Chinese athletes will be pursuing their dreams at the Hangzhou Asiad.

According to HAGOC, more than 8 million people have already visited the competition and training venues.

“The venues have become popular destinations for the public to engage in sports activities. A series of rehearsal activities have been conducted to further enhance the operations, catering, medical, and transportation services. Currently, all the venues are fully prepared for the Games,” noted Yao.

Li Yanyi, vice governor of Zhejiang Province, stated at the press conference that the organization of the Asian Games contributed to the improvement of the transportation systems in Hangzhou and other co-host cities, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua.

Currently, Hangzhou has completed a 516-kilometer rail transit and a 480-kilometer expressway network, ensuring smooth transportation during the Games and establishing a solid foundation for the long-term integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, he said.

Hangzhou metro line 19, adorned with the emblem and slogan of the 19th Asian Games, connects the city’s railway stations and international airport, providing significant convenience for local residents since its launch last year.

To mark the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday, the Asiad flame will be lit in the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu ancient city in Zhejiang and the medal designs will be released, Li said.