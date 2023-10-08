The PM Orders Preparations For The Evacuation of Thais After Israel Was Attacked

At least 40 people were killed when Israel was attacked with weapons, and Thai citizens were injured and possibly kidnapped. The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, condemned the inhumane attack that resulted in the death and injury of innocent individuals.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Israel. This incident should not have happened. Thailand would like to join the international community in condemning such actions,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also stated that he has ordered the Royal Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 aircraft for the evacuation of Thais from Israel immediately. Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Royal Air Force, has acknowledged this and is ready to take action.

“I am following the situation closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and I am concerned to see reports that two or more Thai workers have been kidnapped. We are now confirming the information from the Israeli authorities. The army and emergency medical units are preparing. I want all Thai people to return home safely,” he said.

He has asked the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to urgently set up a hotline for and assist Thai people in Israel. They can contact the Embassy Tel Aviv number at +972 54 6368150 24 hours a day.

A report from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv indicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a Thai worker at Moshav Mishtakim was attacked, shot, and injured in the leg.

The Embassy has been in contact with this Thai worker, who is in good spirits, and has arranged for an online consultation with a physician. In the Gaza Strip, there are approximately 5,000 Thai citizens.

The Israeli government has proclaimed an emergency zone of 80 kilometres around the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, opened public bunkers in multiple cities, and mobilised additional reserve troops. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism issued a traveller advisory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement on the incident in Israel on 7 October 2023, saying as follows:

“Following the unfortunate incident involving the deployment of unmanned combat aircraft and rockets from the Gaza Strip to attack Israel on 7 October 2023, the Royal Thai Government wishes to express our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Israel on the unfortunate loss of lives and injuries from this inhumane and indiscriminate act.

The Thai Government is deeply concerned with the safety of Thai nationals working in Israel who have been affected by such violent incidents.

Thailand calls upon all parties involved to refrain from any actions that would further escalate tensions and joins the international community in condemning any use of violence and indiscriminate attacks. We hope that the situation in Israel will soon return to normalcy.”

_____

Related article:

Hamas Kills 40 In Unprecedented, Wide-ranging Incursion Into Israel. Netanyahu Says ‘We Are At War’