Myanmar Mother Forgives Parents of the Teenage Gunman

The father of the 14-year-old gunman and the mother of the Myanmar worker who was among the two shot and killed by this youngster at Siam Paragon met on Saturday at the latter’s daughter’s funeral.

The gunman’s father went to the funeral of Moe Myint, or Tawan, a 31-year-old Myanmar worker at Phasukmanijak Temple in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. He met Khin Win, the mother of Taiwan, and kneed down to apologise to her.

She accepted it and forgave him despite her difficulty coping with her grief. She also stated that it was not his fault but his son’s, as she had previously stated that the gunman’s parents must be similarly heartbroken over their son’s actions.

As initial relief, the boy’s father brought her an envelope of money, but she refused to receive it because she knew that money could not replace her daughter’s life. Therefore, he informed her that he was willing to assume responsibility and do his best to aid in the recovery of any losses.

Simultaneously, officials of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police Hospital, disclosed that a representative of the family of Miss Zhao Jinnan, 34, mother of 5-year-old twins, who was another victim of this incident, would come to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police Hospital, to claim the body after coordinating with the embassy to return the body to China for the funeral ceremony.

Families of each of the two fatalities killed by the 14-year-old gunman at Siam Paragon will receive a combined compensation of 6.2 million baht, of which 5 million came from the mall. Those five injured will receive 350,000 baht each.

