Dsi Seizes 2 Phuket Luxury Penthouses Linked to Online Gambling

PHUKET – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized two luxury penthouses in the Rawai Beach area of Phuket, which together are worth over 2 billion baht (56.7 million U.S. dollars).

Following the arrest of Mr Phakpoom, or “Deedee,” the chief financial officer of online gambling network UFA on 4 November, investigations have revealed that the true owner of the company is Mr Phuchit, who has been living abroad for over a year. Mr Phakpoom is Mr Phuchit’s younger brother and ran UFA’s online gambling business in Thailand together with his sister, Ms Pornpansa. The DSI has applied for arrest warrants for Mr Phuchit and 12 others.

Pol. Maj. Suriya Singhhokmol, the Director of DSI, informed that the network seized and arrested in this operation was involved in online gambling and money laundering. The authorities traced the money laundering activities through their accounts and uncovered 80 other accounts involved in money transfers. The investigation led to the identification of three main suspects: Mr Phakpoom and arrest warrants for Mr Phuchit and Ms Pornpansa.

“No one in the industry knew Mr Phuchit because he lived abroad. Mr Phakpoom, on the other hand, had a low-key image and was often seen wearing shorts, T-shirts and flip-flops,” said Pol. Maj Suriya.

A further investigation into the backend system of the UFA online gambling network revealed a daily credit inflow of over 72 billion baht (2 billion U.S. dollars) from international websites. The DSI also found several Thai master agents connected to the network who are currently abroad. The DSI is conducting a thorough investigation and seizing assets to take legal action against this network.

“We are offering people involved in or connected to the seized assets the opportunity to come forward and provide information to investigators. Otherwise, they will also be charged with money laundering,” said the DSI director.

