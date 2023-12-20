A Cardboard Box From The US Comes With Human Leg Skeletons

CHONBURI – An employee of a material sorting company in Chonburi Province found the skeletons of human legs attached to a cardboard box from the United States.

The Sri Racha Police Station in Sri Racha District, Chonburi Province, was notified that human legs were discovered in skeletal condition, compressed, and affixed to a cardboard box inside the container transported from the United States.

They were discovered in a material sorting area of a company’s duty-free zone in the Ban Thang Tong community, Village No. 8, Bang Phra Subdistrict, Sriracha District, Chonburi Province. Human leg skeletons were like wearing black trainers. They also found pelvic skeleton parts. It is assumed that they are foreigner’s bones.

Advertisement

According to a company employee, on Monday night, when he opened the container, he took a cardboard box and pressed it into the bars. He discovered that such bones existed, glued to a cardboard box. As a result, he notified the officials immediately.

Officials photographed the location where the bones were found and took the bones to be analysed by forensic science to determine whether they were the result of a murder or an accident.