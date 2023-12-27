A Russian Man Is Arrested at Phuket Airport in an Attempted Murder Case

PHUKET – Mr. Alexander, a 53-year-old Russian, was arrested immediately when he arrived at Phuket International Airport, after the Immigration Police obtained a warrant for his arrest From Phuket Provincial Court since July 23 as a suspect in the attempted murder of 44-year-old Russian Dmitry Aleynikov before noon on June 7, 2023.

According to the investigation, Mr. Alexander hired Mr. Artur, a 48-year-old Kazakh man, to kill Mr. Dmitry due to a business conflict. Mr. Dmitry survived after being shot four times around his chest while parking his car in front of a cafe he regularly visits in the Laguna Phuket area.

Mr. Alexander was charged with causing others to commit crimes by using, forcing, threatening, hiring, persuading, or in any other manner using a firearm to shoot a person.

Mr. Artur was also apprehended at Phuket Airport on June 8 as a suspect in the shooting of Mr. Dmitry. He was charged with “attempted murder, possession of firearms, and ammunition without permission” on June 11.

Advertisement

An informant had informed a police officer at the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint that Mr. Alexander would be visiting Thailand on Christmas day. As a result, they investigated the passenger screening system (APPS) ahead of time and learned that Mr. Alexander would fly to Thailand on Aeroflot Airlines flight SU274 from Moscow International Airport.

When the plane touched down at Phuket International Airport, police officials issued an arrest warrant. Mr. Alexander was arrested and taken to the investigating officers of Choeng Thale Police Station in Phuket Province to be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

______

Related article:

Phuket Police Charge The Kazakh Man Tried To Kill A Russian