Phuket Police Check a Video of a Tourist Peeing on a Tuk Tuk

PHUKET – Police officers from Patong Police Station in Phuket Province investigated a 16-second video clip of a foreign tourist peeing in public while riding on the back of a tuk tuk (auto rickshaw) that was distributed on social media. It was discovered that the incident in the video happened two months ago.

Mr. Prathan Boonthiam, the driver of the tuk tuk seen in the video clip, was invited to the Patong Police Station. He said that the incident occurred about two months ago. That day, he met the tourist at the end of Soi Bangla and took him to a hotel.

Along the way, he noticed in the rearview mirror that this tourist was standing and urinating at the back of the car. So he drove to Patong Police Station to report the incident, but the tourist got out of the car, disappeared, and was never seen again.

The police suggested to the tuk tuk driver that if another occurrence like this occurred, he should immediately warn tourists or notify the authorities.

According to Thai law, urinating in public places is punished by a fine of up to 2,000 baht. Pouring urine from a building or vehicle into a public space carries a fine of no more than 10,000 baht.