Thailand Surveys Omura’s Whales In The Andaman Sea

PHUKET – The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has been monitoring and tracking the Omura’s whales, or dwarf fin whales, that have reached the Andaman coast since January 1, 2024. There was a viral post on social media stating that there could be an albino Omura’s whale among the whales.

As of January 9, the white whale had not been found, although at least four Omura’s whales had been discovered.

Dr. Kongkiat Kittivattanawong, a specialist in resource and environmental research in marine and coastal ecosystems, led a team of researchers from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center in the field from the Upper and Lower Andaman Sea to investigate and collect data on Omura’s whales (Balaenoptera omurai).

The survey was conducted using three methods: 1. Boat-based survey using distance transects sampling, using the Marine and Coast Guard Boat 805 and speedboats to cover the area from lower Phang Nga Bay to the upper part of Koh Racha Yai over an area of 200 square kilometers.

2. Drone survey in the south of Koh Maiton in a radius of 8 kilometers. 3. Follow-up and reconnaissance for sightings by the tourism sector and fishing boats. In addition, information on safety measures for white Omura’s whales was disseminated.

Phinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the DMCR, summarized the results of the operation, saying that Omura’s whales were found 3 times. The first Omura whale was found by a team of officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on the west coast of Koh Phi Phi at around 12:00 p.m. on January 8. It was seen surfacing three times and then moving quickly with the current.

The second was found by a team of DMCR officers on the east coast of Koh Maiton. It was a 9-meter-long Omura’s whale. The officers tracked it for 30 minutes over a distance of 3.5 kilometers. The whale was breathing 6 times in 5 minutes and had a healthy body condition. Its swimming and feeding behavior was normal.

A Group of 4 Omura’s whales were found for the third time behind Koh Hay. They were swimming and feeding both close to and far from the boat. The officers collected water samples to study using eDNA techniques and Photo ID data to identify and compare individuals and summarize the population.

Although there were no violations of marine and coastal resources along the survey route, officials asked tour boats and fishing boats in the area to use more caution when operating their boats to avoid harming the whales.

The presence of whales reflects the richness of the marine ecosystem. Omura’s whales are listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. They are mainly found in the Pacific Ocean. In Thailand, Omura’s whales have been spotted along the coast of the Gulf of Thailand as well as the Andaman coast.

Officials also urged anyone who sees whales, including rare marine animals, or has information about the marine and coastal situation to contact the Forest Protection and Marine Rescue Hotline at 1362.