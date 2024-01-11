Thai Authorities Arrest a Korean Drug Boss in Bangkok

BANGKOK – On January 11, 2024, the Immigration Police announced the arrest of Mr. Lee (fictitious name), a 29-year-old South Korean citizen. Police seized 3.67 grams of ketamine, a class 2 psychotropic substance, from Mr. Lee’s apartment in a condominium in Khlong Tan Nuea ward, Watthana district, Bangkok.

The police then took Mr. Lee to Taksin Hospital for a urine test, which was positive. As Mr. Lee refused to be treated, he was taken to Thong Lor Police Station for prosecution.

Mr. Lee was charged with overstaying his visa, illegal possession of ketamine and illegal use of methamphetamine.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Lee had entered Thailand on May 2, 2022 with a 90-day visa waiver. His visa expired on July 30, 2022, and he was no longer authorized to stay in Thailand.

In addition, South Korean authorities arrested 23 members of a drug trafficking organization known as the “Ekamai Gang” that operated through a center in Thailand.

Three drug traffickers and users were also arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to 27. Mr. Lee was the leader of the drug trafficking organization. The South Korean authorities want to extradite him to prosecute him for drug offenses.