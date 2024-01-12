Phuket Police Arrest A Housekeeper For Stealing 3 Foreigners’ Cash

PHUKET – Police at Patong Police Station in Phuket Province detained a 27-year-old hotel housekeeper on suspicion of snatching three foreign tourists’ cash to buy gold. The evidence consisted of two gold necklaces, two gold bracelets, and two gold rings.

The three foreigners were staying at a hotel in Patong Subdistrict, and on December 27, 2023. A third foreign tourist found that US$700 had gone missing from his or her room. Then, on January 6, two more foreign visitors, who were siblings, discovered that their money, worth 55,000 baht (1,575 U.S.dollars) each, had also been missing.

When police investigators arrived to examine this hotel on the evening of January 11, they spotted Mrs. Hla Hla Win, a Myanmar national, acting strangely. She rushed away behind the hotel. The police followed up and apprehended her.

She admitted to stealing the three tourists’ cash. She then spent 140,000 baht on gold jewels.

They arrested the suspect, who was charged with theft, and delivered evidence to investigators at Patong Police Station for prosecution.